NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 20

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ERICSSON

The struggling telecom equipment maker could need to write down goodwill stemming from a string of acquisitions to the tune of as much as 20 billion Swedish crowns ($2.26 billion), daily Svenska Dagbladet cited analysts as saying.

ALFA LAVAL

German food processing equipment maker and Alfa Laval rival GEA slashed its profit guidance for this year, citing a delay in big orders from dairy farms that it had expected in the third quarter.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget airline reported a record third-quarter net profit ahead of forecasts on Thursday and said it expects capacity growth of 30 percent in 2017, up from 18 percent this year.

SEB

The Swedish banking group reported third-quarter operating profit above expectations and said business development in the Nordic region remained good.

