NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 26

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NORDEA

The Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, reported third-quarter operating profit above forecasts and said it had generated enough capital to meet the financial watchdog's requirements.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms firm reported core operating earnings ahead of forecast for the third quarter, while writedowns in its portfolio triggered a net loss of 4 billion Norwegian crowns ($483.64 million).

KESKO

Finland's second-largest retailer said it had agreed to sell its money-losing food retailing business in Russia to hypermarket group Lenta Ltd for 156 million euros ($170 million), just four years after opening its first food store in the country.

GJENSIDIGE

The Norwegian insurer missed third-quarter earnings forecasts, partly driven by a provision to cover restructuring costs, and announced it would pay a dividend to shareholders to distribute excess capital.

