FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 1
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 1, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 10 months ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker posted third-quarter revenues of 4,612 million Danish crowns ($680.25 million) against 4,664 million seen in Reuters poll, and raised it EBITDA-margin guidance for 2016.

For more on the company, click on

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder posted an operating profit (EBIT) before special items of 1 billion Danish crowns, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 957 million Danish crowns.

For more on the company, click on

NOKIAN TYRES

The Finnish tyre maker reported a slight improvement in its quarterly profits, roughly in line with expectations, and said its key market Russia had started to show signs of stabilizing.

For more on the company, click

ORKLA

The Norwegian maker of food and other consumer goods reported higher-than-expected growth in third-quarter adjusted operating earnings and repeated its 2016-2018 outlook.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.