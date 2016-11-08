FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 8
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 10 months ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

BAKKAFROST

The Oslo-listed salmon farmer reported third-quarter revenues and operating income below forecast and cut its 2016 output forecast, while predicting 2017 volumes will outpace expectations in a Reuters poll.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
