NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 10

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ERICSSON

The Swedish telecoms equipment maker gives company presentations to investors and media in New York between 1400 GMT and 1815 GMT.

Swedish FSA's insider registry showed on Wednesday investment company Industrivarden this week bought 1 million shares in Ericsson.

MTG

Swedish media company Modern Times Group (MTG) gives company presentations to investors and media between 1300 GMT and 1615 GMT.

