NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 16

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

FORTUM

The state-controlled Finnish utility told an investor meeting it was looking for quick mergers and acquisitions in Europe for its power generation business as it aims to reinvest funds from recent power distribution divestments.

ERICSSON

U.S. authorities have expanded their investigation of Ericsson to also cover its Turkish business, daily Svenska Dagbladet reported, citing unnamed sources. Interim CEO Jan Frykhammar said last month he was unaware of any further areas being probed and that he was not worried about potential financial claims. Ericsson told the newspaper it did not have anything to add to Frykhammar's comments.

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose 7.0 percent year-on-year in October, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) showed late on Wednesday.

SEADRILL

The Oslo-listed oil drilling rig operator postponed a deadline for restructuring its $9 billion debt, expecting to complete a deal by the end of April 2017 against a previous target of finalising talks in 2016.

SALMAR

The Norwegian fish farmer's third-quarter operating earnings grew less than analysts had expected, and the firm cut its 2016 salmon output forecast, while adding it expected strong profits ahead as the market remains tight.

