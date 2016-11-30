FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 30
November 30, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 9 months ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NOVO NORDISK

Novo Nordisk's long-acting insulin blockbuster Tresiba has a safe cardiovascular profile and reduces episodes of severely low blood glucose levels in patients with type 2 diabetes, the Denmark-based company said late on Tuesday.

HANDELSBANKEN

Goldman Sachs has raised its recommendation on the stock of the Swedish banking group to buy from neutral, a trader said.

BOLIDEN

Berenberg has hiked its target price for the mining and smelting group to 260 Swedish crowns per share from 200 crowns.

SWECO

The Swedish consultancy group holds a capital markets day on Wednesday.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
