BRIEF-Nordic Semiconductor Q3 2014 EBIT up to $9.8 mln

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* Announces third quarter 2014 results

* Q3 2014 revenues were $49 million and EBIT $9.8 million, compared to last quarter with revenues of $41.4 million and EBIT of $5.7 million

* Q3 2013 revenue was $35.4 million and EBIT USD 5.5 million

* Says before tax profits were $10.2 million in Q3, compared to $5.9 million in previous quarter

* Says order backlog at end of Q3 $32.6 million

* Sees sales of Bluetooth Smart to triple in 2014 compared to 2013

* Says gross margins are expected to stabilize at about 50 pct

* Sees operating expenses to increase in 2015 as a result of higher R&D spending in order to take advantage of upcoming complementary standards