Axcel prepares Stockholm listing of Nordic Waterproofing - Jyllands-Posten
August 10, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Axcel prepares Stockholm listing of Nordic Waterproofing - Jyllands-Posten

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Danish equity fund Axcel is preparing a listing of roofing company Nordic Waterproofing on the Stockholm stock exchange, Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported on Monday, citing sources.

Jyllands-Posten said Axcel had sent a Request For Proposal to some Nordic banks and that a listing would value Nordic Waterproofing at around 1.3 billion Danish crowns ($191 million).

The company said on its website it employs around 635 people with a turnover of about 190 million euros. ($1 = 6.8034 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Terje Solsvik)

