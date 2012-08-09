FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordion begins probe into potential improper payments
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Nordion begins probe into potential improper payments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Medical isotope provider Nordion Inc said it has begun an internal probe into potential improper payments and other related financial irregularities in connection with the supply of materials and services to the company.

Ottawa-based Nordion said in a release issued late on Wednesday that it is investigating whether the actions ran afoul of U.S. and Canadian anti-corruption laws.

Nordion said outside legal counsel and external forensic and accounting firms, experts in such compliance matters, are conducting the investigation.

It did not name either the parties involved in the potential transactions or the firms leading the probe.

The company said its external advisors are reporting to a special committee of the board formed to deal with the matter.

Nordion said it has voluntarily contacted regulatory and law enforcement authorities in Canada and the United States to give them details of the matter and advise them that an internal investigation is underway.

It promised to cooperate with regulatory and law enforcement authorities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.