Medical isotope maker Nordion's profit jumps due to gain from unit sale
September 5, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Medical isotope maker Nordion's profit jumps due to gain from unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s Nordion Inc, a provider of isotopes used in medical imaging, reported a huge jump in third-quarter profit after it recorded an after-tax gain of about $182 million on the sale of its targeted therapies business.

Net profit rose to $180.4 million, or $2.91 per share, from $12.3 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $71.7 million.

Nordion completed in July the sale of its targeted therapies division, which includes the liver cancer therapy TheraSphere, to British health care company BTG Plc.

