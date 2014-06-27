FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordion-Sterigenics deal faces U.S. regulatory delay
#Funds News
June 27, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Nordion-Sterigenics deal faces U.S. regulatory delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 27 (Reuters) - The takeover of Nordion Inc , the Canadian medical isotope supplier, has run into a speed bump as U.S. antitrust regulators requested further information from Nordion and its suitor Sterigenics, in order to approve the deal.

In a brief statement on Friday, Nordion said it has received a request for additional information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. The “Second Request” extends the waiting period imposed by the act until 30 days after Nordion and Sterigenics have complied with the request.

Nordion, a leading producers of molybdenum-99, an isotope used in medical imaging, said it still expects the $805 million deal to close in the second half of 2014.

Sterigenics, a sterilization services provider owned by private equity firm GTCR LLC, twice sweetened its bid for Nordion in order to clinch a deal, after Nordion twice received rival proposals from an unnamed buyer. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

