Nordion explores strategic alternatives
January 28, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Nordion explores strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Medical isotopes provider Nordion Inc said it has initiated a review of its strategic alternatives, almost four months after it suspended its dividend as an arbitration panel rejected its claim for damages from its main supplier.

No decision has been made to enter into any specific deal, and the Canadian company said it intends to continue with planned business activities throughout the review process. [ID: nBw285375a]

Shares of the company, valued at about C$398 million, have lost 41 percent of their value since touching a year high of C$10.86 in September.

