Aug 12 (Reuters) - Nordjyske Bank A/S : * H1 pretax profit DKK 95 million versus DKK 48 million * H1 net interest income DKK 164 million versus DKK 171 million * Says specifies 2014 guidance * Sees 2014 core earnings ex-items of DKK 190-210 million * Says previous 2014 core earnings ex-items guidance was DKK 175-210 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage