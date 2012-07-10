NordLB sells first aircraft covered bond in Germany

* NordLB’s pfandbrief, or covered bond, has 1.625 pct coupon

* Peer DVB Bank to issue similar security later this year

* Capital markets as long-term alternative in aircraft financing

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - German bank NordLB has sold a covered bond backed by aircraft loans, the first of its kind in Germany, showing how banks are trying to tap bond investors for aeroplane finance while they cut back lending to this sector to conserve capital.

The state-owned bank on Tuesday issued a 5-year aircraft covered bond or pfandbrief worth 500 million euros ($614.98 million) with a coupon of 1.625 percent.

Demand for NordLB’s aircraft pfandbrief was high, with the order book oversubscribed by more than 100 percent within two hours, the bank said in a statement.

German regulation for pfandbriefs provides a high level of security to investors as they are not only backed by assets, but the recoverability of the assets is also checked regularly.

The NordLB deal shows how Europe’s corporate bond market could play a bigger role in aircraft finance because many banks are scaling down in this area to free up capital to comply with new bank rules.

Leading players in this field like Royal Bank of Scotland , German HSH, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole are pulling back from or reducing their aircraft financing business.

The gap is being filled to a certain extent by Asian banks such as DBS, United Overseas Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and leasing groups like GE Capital Aviation Services, AerCap or Doric Asset Finance.

In the short term, banks and leasing companies are still likely to fund the bulk of an estimated $4 trillion worth of new aircraft that airlines and leasing companies are expected to buy over the next 20 years, according to Boeing.

But products like NordLB’s covered bond - and a similar security which peer DVB Bank has said it would issue later this year - may in the long run play a larger role. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Andreas Kröner. Editing by Jane Merriman)