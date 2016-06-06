FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NordLB aims to take full control of Bremer Landesbank unit -sources
#Financials
June 6, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

NordLB aims to take full control of Bremer Landesbank unit -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - German state-controlled lender NordLB aims to take full control of its Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit after regulators asked the Bremen-based lender to shore up its capital against bad shipping loans, sources familiar with the matter said.

NordLB, which currently owns 55 percent of BLB, has offered to merge with Bremer Landesbank in a move that would see the city state of Bremen, which owns 41 percent of BLB, become a minority shareholder of the combined bank, the sources said.

Other options for the lender with 29 billion euros ($33 billion) in assets are also being discussed, the sources said, adding that Bremen has not yet decided how to handle the situation. Injecting state capital into Bremer Landesbank would see the EU commission launch state aid proceedings, which the owners hope to avoid.

NordLB declined to comment, while Bremen’s state senator responsible for finance was not immediately available for comment.

Bremer Landesbank said that it was not aware of merger scenarios and declined to comment further. (Reporting by Andreas Kröner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

