NordLB to sue for repayment bonds of Austria's defunct Hypo -CEO

HANOVER, Germany, April 28 (Reuters) - German state-backed lender NordLB wants to sue Heta, the ‘bad bank’ of defunct Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria, for repayment of 380 million euros ($415 million) in bonds, Chief Executive Gunter Dunkel said on Tuesday.

That would make NordLB the third German bank to file a law suit in Austria over haircuts imposed on debt of Hypo, which Austria took over when it hit the wall after a decade of unbridled expansion fuelled by debt guarantees that its home province of Carinthia was never placed to honour.

NRW Bank is also suing for repayment of bonds following a suspension of Heta debt imposed by Austrian financial regulators, while BayernLB has taken legal action after being affected by a 2014 law imposing losses on junior creditors of Hypo.

NordLB’s Dunkel said, however, that a filing of the lawsuit was not imminent.

Separately, he said the bank expects to post an increase in 2015 earnings as profits from lending to the real estate and infrastructure sectors help offset losses from ship financing.

In 2014, the bank posted pretax earnings of 276 million euros, after writing down Heta bonds by 28 percent. In the first quarter of this year, profits were hit further by an increase of the writedowns to around 50 percent.

By 2018, the lender expects to post annual pretax earnings of 850-900 million euros - short of the original 1 billion euro target, which is now beyond reach due to regulatory requirements, Dunkel said.