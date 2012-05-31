NordLB says will meet EU capital requirements

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - German public-sector lender NordLB said Thursday it will meet European capital requirements, after failing in a stress test of the European Banking Authority last year.

The bank posted a tier 1 capital ratio of 10.2 percent at the end of the first quarter, up from 9.4 percent at the end of 2011, NordLB said in a statement.

In December, German financial watchdogs Bafin and Bundesbank had spotted a capital hole of 2.49 billion euros ($3.09 billion) at NordLB. ($1 = 0.8069 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)