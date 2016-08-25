FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NordLB eyes big 2016 loss as expected ship loan losses rise
August 25, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

NordLB eyes big 2016 loss as expected ship loan losses rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 25 (Reuters) - German regional wholesale lender and shipping specialist NordLB said it expected to post a "significant" loss in 2016 as it bumped up provisions for bad loans in view of the worsening shipping market.

NordLB on Thursday swung to a pretax loss of 364 million euros ($410 million) in the first half from a profit of 314 million euros a year earlier.

Loan loss provisions rose to 1 billion euros in the first six months, from 210 million in the year-earlier period, mainly because of the dire outlook for shipping.

Shipping markets have suffered years of contraction due to weaker trade flows and an over-supply of ships. NordLB this week said it was selling a $1.5 billion portfolio of shipping loans to KKR Credit and a sovereign wealth fund.

It had already reduced its shipping portfolio to 17.9 billion euros from 19.0 billion at the end of last year.

$1 = 0.8874 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
