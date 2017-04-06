HANOVER, Germany, April 6 German state-backed
lender NordLB said it does not need to turn to its
owners for extra capital to shoulder a record 2016 loss of 1.96
billion euros ($2.1 billion), caused by 2.94 billion euros in
provisions for bad shipping loans.
"We can deal with this negative result on our own," Chief
Executive Thomas Buerkle said at the presentation of the bank's
annual results on Thursday.
The bank's capital ratio decreased to 11.3 percent at the
end of 2016 from 13.1 percent a year earlier, and Buerkle said
posting a 2017 profit was realistic despite the prolonged
shipping crisis.
Germany was one of the world's main centres of global ship
financing before the 2008 financial crisis, and the five German
banks with the closest links to the shipping industry still have
around 80 billion euros on loan to the sector.
NordLB, as well as peers such as HSH, Commerzbank
, DVB and KfW, have taken large
writedowns and boosted capital buffers against the risk of
shipping loans turning sour.
NordLB said it aimed to reduce its shipping loan portfolio
to 12 to 14 billion euros by the end of 2018 from 16.8 billion
at the end of 2016.
($1 = 0.9380 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)