German bank NordLB says expects earnings rise in 2014
April 29, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

German bank NordLB says expects earnings rise in 2014

Reuters Staff

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - German state-owned lender NordLB expects to boost earnings in 2014 after seeing net profit triple to 245 million euros ($339 million) last year.

NordLB, which has a strong exposure to shipping, said on Tuesday that it expects provisions for bad loans to stay above average in 2014 and sees a recovery in some sub-sectors starting next year.

Chief Executive Gunter Dunkel said that the lender is well prepared for a health check of European banks to be carried out by the European Central Bank over the coming months.

$1 = 0.7223 Euros Reporting by Andreas Kröner; writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
