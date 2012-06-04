FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Nordson to buy Xaloy Superior Holdings for $200 mln
June 4, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Nordson to buy Xaloy Superior Holdings for $200 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Nordson Corp will buy Xaloy Superior Holdings Inc for $200 million, to expand its offering to flexible packaging and plastic processing markets.

Xaloy Superior makes melt delivery components for injection and extrusion machinery in the global plastic processing industry.

Nordson, which makes precision dispensing machines used in manufacturing of consumer goods, said it expects the transaction to close in its third quarter and the deal will likely add to its earnings in the first full year of operation.

Xaloy, which has operations in the U.S., Germany and Thailand, will operate as part of Nordson’s Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment, the company said in a statement.

Shares of Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson closed at $50.12 on the Nasdaq on Monday. They were flat in extended trading.

