Nord Stream to stop Russian gas flows Aug 9-17 for annual work

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Nord Stream gas pipeline, which carries Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, will undergo planned maintenance from Aug. 9 to 17, the Switzerland-based operating consortium said on its website.

Annual maintenance, usually carried out in the low demand summer season, requires a temporary shutdown of both lines at once, said the consortium, in which Russia's Gazprom has a 51 percent stake.

Nord Stream 1 has a capacity of 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year, but actual shipped volumes are determined by demand and restrictions on connected onshore pipelines.

The last recorded utilisation rate was 83 percent, a spokesman for the consortium said.

Since January, both lines have seen 80 percent utilisation, he added.