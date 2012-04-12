FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordstrom to sell Web-based Bonobos' clothes
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 12, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

Nordstrom to sell Web-based Bonobos' clothes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Upscale department store operator Nordstrom Inc will sell clothes by men’s trouser brand Bonobos at its stores and on line beginning in April, the companies said.

Bonobos, which was launched in 2007 as an online retailer, also said it was closing a $16.4 million investment round by Nordstrom and venture capital firms Accel Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

“We understand there are people who still want to touch and feel clothing before they purchase. We realized we needed help expanding beyond our web-only roots,” said Andy Dunn, founder and CEO of Bonobos.

In February, Nordstrom acquired HauteLook, an online retailer that specializes in flash sales of designer clothes and accessories.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.