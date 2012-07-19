UPDATE 1-Nordstrom heading to Canada with four locations-report

* Report says stores will open in 4 Cadillac Fairview malls

July 19 (Reuters) - Upscale U.S. department store operator Nordstrom Inc will enter Canada with four locations in malls in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa, Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper said on Thursday, citing industry sources.

Seattle-based Nordstrom has said it is interested in the Canadian market, but it has not laid out specific plans. No rdstrom spokeswoman Brooke White said on Thursday th e company had nothing to announce.

The Globe said the four stores will be in Vancouver’s Pacific Centre, Calgary’s Chinook Centre, Ottawa’s Rideau Centre and Toronto’s Sherway Gardens.

All four malls are operated by commercial real estate heavyweight Cadillac Fairview, owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

Nordstrom operates about 120 department stores and 110 lower priced Rack stores in the United States.

Its arrival would make it one of a number of U.S. retailers expanding in Canada, lured by a relatively resilient economy and customers who are often already familiar with U.S. brands.

Discount retailer Target Corp will open its first 125 Canadian locations in 2013, starting in March or April.

Cadillac Fairview could immediately be reached for comment.