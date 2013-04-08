FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordstrom adds second Toronto store to Canadian expansion
April 8, 2013 / 5:56 PM / in 4 years

Nordstrom adds second Toronto store to Canadian expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. luxury retailer Nordstrom Inc is expanding its push into Canada, announcing plans on Monday to open a second namesake department store in Toronto in the fall of 2016.

Nordstrom said it will open a three-storey, 188,000-square-foot store in Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre in addition to a previously announced, smaller store in the city’s Sherway Gardens mall.

The Seattle-based company said late last year that it would open four full-sized Nordstrom stores in Canada - in Calgary, Ottawa, Vancouver and Toronto - starting in the fall of 2014. It said it would open more full-line stores and lower-priced Rack shops later.

Nordstrom’s announcement comes as U.S. discount retailer Target Corp completes the first phase of an ambitious expansion drive into Canada that will total 124 stores this year.

