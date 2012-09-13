FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordstrom to start retailing in Canada from fall 2014
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

Nordstrom to start retailing in Canada from fall 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Upscale U.S. department store operator Nordstrom Inc said it will enter Canada with four stores in Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, starting 2014.

Seattle-based Nordstrom said the stores will be leased by commercial real-estate company Cadillac Fairview.

The first store is expected to open in the fall of 2014 in Calgary and the fourth in the fall of 2016 in Toronto.

The company named Karen McKibbin president of Nordstrom Canada. McKibbin, who has been with Nordstrom for 27 years, was most recently vice president and regional manager of Northern California and Hawaii.

Nordstrom operates 117 full-line stores and 113 lower-priced Rack stores in the United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.