Nordstrom reaffirms 2012 sales and profit view
May 10, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

Nordstrom reaffirms 2012 sales and profit view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc reported a modest rise in quarterly profit despite sharp gains in sales as the upscale department store operator spent more to develop its e-commerce business and its loyalty program.

Nordstrom affirmed its full-year earnings forecast, and still expects a profit of $3.30 to $3.45 per share and same-store sales to rise 4 to 6 percent.

The retailer forecast that sales at stores open at least one year would rise about by a low single-digit percentage.

Nordstrom’s net income for the quarter ended on April 28 rose 2.8 percent to $149 million, or 72 cents per share, from $145 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. As previously reported, same-store sales were up 8.5 percent.

