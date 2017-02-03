Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand -Bloomberg report

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The department store operator will be reducing the amount of Ivanka Trump merchandise it stocks, though some inventory could remain for now, Bloomberg said, citing the person.

An Ivanka Trump brand spokesperson declined to comment and Nordstrom did not respond to requests seeking comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)