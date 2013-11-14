FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordstrom tempers 2013 same-store sales view, stock down
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 9:40 PM / 4 years ago

Nordstrom tempers 2013 same-store sales view, stock down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc on Thursday reported a lower quarterly profit, due in part to the earlier timing of its Anniversary Sale, and took down the top end of its full-year forecast for sales at established stores.

Nordstrom shares fell 1.7 percent to $62.36 in extended trading.

For the full fiscal year, Nordstrom now expects same-store sales to rise 2.5 percent. It previously forecast a rise of

2 to 3 percent.

The luxury retailer’s net income was $137 million, or 69 cents per share for its third quarter ended Nov. 2, compared with $146 million, or 71 cents, a year earlier.

The Anniversary Sale - Nordstrom’s largest annual sales event - was in the second quarter this year. Last year, it was in both the second and third quarters.

Total company sales at established stores were up 0.1 percent, and net sales increased 2.9 percent to $2.8 billion.

