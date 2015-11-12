FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordstrom's same-store sales growth misses estimates
November 12, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Nordstrom's same-store sales growth misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Upscale department store operator Nordstrom Inc reported smaller-than-expected comparable sales growth, sending its shares down 15 percent in after-market trading.

Same-store sales rose 0.9 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 31. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected growth of 3.60 percent.

Revenue rose 6.5 percent to $3.24 billion.

The company said net income fell to $81 million, or 42 cents per share, from $142 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

