Nordstrom's same-store sales growth misses estimates

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Upscale department store operator Nordstrom Inc reported smaller-than-expected comparable sales growth, sending its shares down 15 percent in after-market trading.

Same-store sales rose 0.9 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 31. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected growth of 3.60 percent.

Revenue rose 6.5 percent to $3.24 billion.

The company said net income fell to $81 million, or 42 cents per share, from $142 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)