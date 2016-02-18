Nordstrom quarterly comparable sales beat estimates

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Department store operator Nordstrom Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable sales, helped by strong demand for beauty products and shoes.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 1 percent, above the 0.4 percent growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income fell to $180 million, or $1 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30 from $255 million, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D‘Silva)