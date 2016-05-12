Nordstrom reports drop in comparable store sales

May 12 (Reuters) - Department store operator Nordstrom Inc reported a drop in sales at established stores in the first quarter, adding to the gloom in the department store sector as consumers pull back spending on apparel.

The company’s net income plunged to $46 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30 from $128 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 1.1 percent to $3.25 billion.

Sales at Nordstrom stores open at least a year fell 1.7 percent. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected sales to remain flat. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)