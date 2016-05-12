FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordstrom reports drop in comparable store sales
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Nordstrom reports drop in comparable store sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Department store operator Nordstrom Inc reported a drop in sales at established stores in the first quarter, adding to the gloom in the department store sector as consumers pull back spending on apparel.

The company’s net income plunged to $46 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30 from $128 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 1.1 percent to $3.25 billion.

Sales at Nordstrom stores open at least a year fell 1.7 percent. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected sales to remain flat. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.