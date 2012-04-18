BRIEF-Norwegian Energy Co drills dry well in Barents

OSLO, April 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian Energy Company ASA

* Currently drilling exploration well 7228/1-1 on the Eik prospect in the Barents Sea

* Preliminary drilling results indicate that the well does not contain commercial quantities of hydrocarbons

* The well is located in licence PL396 in the Barents Sea, about 200 kilometres north east of North Cape

* The partners in licence PL396 are Noreco (operator, 50 percent), Front Exploration AS (30 percent) and Petoro AS (20 percent) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)