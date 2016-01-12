FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norfolk Southern to consolidate Virginia units to cut costs
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

Norfolk Southern to consolidate Virginia units to cut costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp, which has repeatedly rejected Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s takeover bid, said it will consolidate its Virginia and Pocahontas units, to cut costs and support growth.

The company said on Tuesday the two units will be consolidated to form a new Pocahontas division on Feb. 1.

Norfolk said the move will affect management and staff positions based in Bluefield, West Virginia, but did not detail the number of employees who would be impacted.

The company also said it was idling parts of its West Virginia Secondary, a 253-mile railway line between Columbus, Ohio, and central West Virginia due to steady declines in business in recent years.

Norfolk has rejected Canadian Pacific Railway’s multiple bids over the last month, saying the offers were “grossly inadequate”. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.