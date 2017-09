Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd <CP.N > said it has offered to buy Norfolk Southern Corp to create a transcontinental railroad.

The proposal includes a “sizable premium in cash and stock” to Norfolk shareholders, Canadian Pacific said, without specifying a deal value.

Norfolk Southern has a market value of about $26.36 billion. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)