CP abandoning threat of proxy fight for Norfolk Southern - WSJ
February 9, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

CP abandoning threat of proxy fight for Norfolk Southern - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is abandoning its threat of a proxy battle to replace directors at takeover target Norfolk Southern Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Norfolk Southern has repeatedly rejected Canadian Pacific's takeover offers, hoping to persuade shareholders that it is better off as a standalone company. (on.wsj.com/1LeueEX)

Norfolk Southern and Canadian Pacific officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

