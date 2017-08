NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp , the No. 4 U.S. railroad, on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, as income from railway operations rose.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported first-quarter net income of $433 million or $1.48 per share, up 12 percent from $387 million or $1.29 per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez)