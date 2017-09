CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp, the No. 4 U.S. railroad, on Monday said quarterly profit fell slightly due to falling coal volumes.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported fourth-quarter net income of $511 million, down from $513 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share were flat at $1.64. Analysts had expected $1.63. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)