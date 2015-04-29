Norfolk Southern profit falls, undermined by weak coal volumes

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a lower quarterly net profit, driven by a drop in coal volumes as utilities burned more lower-cost natural gas and U.S. exporters were hurt by the strong dollar.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported a first-quarter net profit of $310 million or $1.00 per share, down 16 percent from $368 million or $1.17 per share or it reported a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.00. (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by W Simon)