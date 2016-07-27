FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norfolk Southern profit falls on drop in freight volume
July 27, 2016 / 12:10 PM / in a year

Norfolk Southern profit falls on drop in freight volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp, the No. 4 U.S. railroad, on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, citing a 7 percent drop in freight volumes led by a precipitous decline in coal.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company posted second-quarter net income of $405 million or $1.36 per share, down more than 6 percent from $433 million or $1.41 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of $1.35. (Reporting By Nick Carey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

