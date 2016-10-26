Norfolk Southern 3rd-qtr profit rises on cost cutting

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - No. 4 U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, citing an ongoing productivity and cost-cutting drive that offset a drop in revenue of more than 7 percent.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported third-quarter net income of $460 million, or $1.55 per share, up 4 percent from $452 million, or $1.49 per share a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings per share of $1.45. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)