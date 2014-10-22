FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norfolk Southern posts higher profit but falls short of forecasts
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Norfolk Southern posts higher profit but falls short of forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - No. 4 U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday with revenues rising in all commodity groups, but fell short of analyst expectations.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported earnings per share of $1.79, up 17 percent from the $1.53 it reported for the same quarter in 2013. Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the third quarter of $1.83.

The company reported revenue for the quarter of $3.02 billion, up 7 percent from same period the previous year. That was slightly below analyst expectations of $3.07 billion. (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.