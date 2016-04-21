FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norfolk Southern profit rises, cost cuts offset falling freight
April 21, 2016

Norfolk Southern profit rises, cost cuts offset falling freight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 21 (Reuters) - No. 4 U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly profit that handily beat expectations, as cost cutting and measures taken to streamline operations offset a 6 percent decline in freight volumes.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported first-quarter net income of $387 million or $1.29 per share, up 25 percent from $310 million or $1.00 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 97 cents. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

