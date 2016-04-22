FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norfolk Southern CEO 'confident' of achieving 2016 savings goal
April 22, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Norfolk Southern CEO 'confident' of achieving 2016 savings goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - The top executive of Norfolk Southern Corp said the railroad was on track to achieve its planned savings target of $200 million this year, and that the No. 4 U.S. railroad could further trim capital spending if freight volumes remain weak.

“I think we’re well on track and we’re confident we can achieve those savings,” Chief Executive James Squires told Reuters in a telephone interview. “At some point, we certainly hope to see a resumption of growth and we want to be positioned to capture growth opportunities as well.” (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

