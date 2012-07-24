Norfolk Southern profit up, revenue flat

July 24 (Reuters) - Railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp reported a higher quarterly profit and flat revenue, as increased general merchandise and intermodal revenue offset a double-digit drop in revenue from coal.

Norfolk Southern, the third-largest publicly held U.S. railroad, on Tuesday reported earnings rose 3 percent to $1.60 per share. That beat the average estimate of $1.53, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income of $524 million, was down 6 percent from $557 million a year ago. Net income a year ago reflected $63 million, or 18 cents per share, from non-recurring, income tax-related benefits.

Quarterly operating revenue for the Norfolk, Virginia-based company were flat at $2.9 billion, and in line with estimates.