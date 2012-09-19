FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lower coal, goods volume cuts Norfolk Southern forecast
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lower coal, goods volume cuts Norfolk Southern forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp said weaker shipments of coal and merchandise as well as lower fuel surcharge revenue would reduce its third-quarter earnings from a year earlier.

Shares of Norfolk Southern, the country’s third-largest railroad, fell 5.5 percent in after-hours trading to $68.96 after the company forecast quarterly profit between $1.18 and $1.25 per share.

Analysts, on average, expected $1.63 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A year ago, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported $1.59 per share.

Lower coal and merchandise deliveries were offset partly by higher intermodal volume but likely reduced revenue by about $120 million from a year ago, the company said in a statement.

A mild winter and shift to low-cost natural gas have boosted stockpiles of coal at utilities, cutting demand for new shipments.

Norfolk Southern also said its fuel surcharge revenue is expected to be about $80 million lower in the third quarter than a year earlier.

The lower profit forecast also hit other railroad company shares. No. 1 U.S. railroad company Union Pacific fell 2.6 percent in after-hours trading, CSX Corp dropped more than 4 percent and Kansas City Southern declined 1.5 percent.

Norfolk Southern reports third-quarter results after the market close on Oct. 23. It said it will further discuss its third-quarter performance at a Citi conference on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.