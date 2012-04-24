Norfolk Southern Q1 profit up

*

April 24 (Reuters) - Railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp reported higher quarterly profit, and said increases in general merchandise and intermodal revenue more than offset a drop in coal.

Norfolk Southern, the third-largest publicly held U.S. railroad, on Tuesday reported net income increased to $410 million, or $1.23 per share, in the first quarter from $325 million, or 90 cents a share a year before.

Quarterly operating revenue for the Norfolk, Virginia-based company rose 6 percent to $2.8 billion.