Norfolk Southern profit falls on coal, merchandise shipments

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp said quarterly profit fell on lower shipments of coal and merchandise.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $402 million, or $1.24 per share, compared with $554 million, or $1.59 a share a year earlier.

The third-largest public U.S. railroad company had warned in September that this lower shipping volume would drag third-quarter earnings to between $1.18 and $1.25 per share.

Railway operating revenue fell 7 percent to $2.7 billion, the company said.