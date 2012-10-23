FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norfolk Southern profit falls on coal, merchandise shipments
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

Norfolk Southern profit falls on coal, merchandise shipments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp said quarterly profit fell on lower shipments of coal and merchandise.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $402 million, or $1.24 per share, compared with $554 million, or $1.59 a share a year earlier.

The third-largest public U.S. railroad company had warned in September that this lower shipping volume would drag third-quarter earnings to between $1.18 and $1.25 per share.

Railway operating revenue fell 7 percent to $2.7 billion, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.