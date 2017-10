April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp posted a higher quarterly profit as it transported more goods, helping beat weak demand for coal, which is a major commodity it transports.

For the first quarter, the country’s third-largest railroad earned $450 million, or $1.41 a share. A year ago, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company earned $1.23 a share.

Railway operating revenues fell 2 percent to $2.74 billion. However, shipment volumes increased 3 percent.